Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Volta Industries Inc. provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS. “

VLTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.63.

VLTA stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.85. 65,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,790. Volta Inc – Class A has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $18.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). As a group, research analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the second quarter worth $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth $99,000.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

