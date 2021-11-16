Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Wabash National also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.650 EPS.

WNC traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.71. 5,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,973. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $925.71 million, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock worth $117,504 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Wabash National by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

