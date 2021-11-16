WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.10

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 3618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WKME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on WalkMe from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. Research analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in WalkMe by 13.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in WalkMe in the third quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in WalkMe in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WalkMe by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

