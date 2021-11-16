Walleye Capital LLC Buys 4,400 Shares of KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in KL Acquisition were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $10,875,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $6,778,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $6,248,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $991,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $989,000.

Shares of KLAQU opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. KL Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.74.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

