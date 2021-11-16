Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 21,293 BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOWX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BowX Acquisition by 191.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,310,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BowX Acquisition by 76.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,244,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,682 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in shares of BowX Acquisition by 55.4% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,341,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,425,000 after purchasing an additional 478,389 shares during the period. Ancient Art L.P. bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $13,095,000. Finally, Solel Partners LP bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $11,688,000. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

BowX Acquisition stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $13.93.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

