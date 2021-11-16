Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Cooper-Standard as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,649,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,013,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,404,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

CPS opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $419.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.16.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($6.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($3.59). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 31.39% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

In other news, insider Christopher Couch bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $32,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.