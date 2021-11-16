Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom stock opened at $155.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.71. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total value of $313,072.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.