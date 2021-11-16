Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 340,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $82.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,025.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.01.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

