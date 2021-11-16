Warburg Research Reiterates €22.90 Price Target for Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ)

Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($26.94) target price on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DEQ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €20.09 ($23.63).

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop stock opened at €17.12 ($20.14) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.36. Deutsche EuroShop has a one year low of €15.42 ($18.14) and a one year high of €21.68 ($25.51). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

