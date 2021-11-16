Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of WMG stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.66. 52,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,718. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 0.86. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average of $39.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 115.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $101,902,226.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489. Insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Warner Music Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,151 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Warner Music Group worth $42,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

