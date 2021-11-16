Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the October 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of WRTBY stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $3.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.0473 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is presently 50.01%.

WRTBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

