Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the October 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of WRTBY stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $3.21.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.0473 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is presently 50.01%.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.
Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.