Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (SOL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.36 on December 13th

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and’s previous final dividend of $0.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Profile

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the equity investment, mining, and property investment businesses. It is involved in the coal, oil, and gas activities, which include exploration, development, production, processing, associated transport infrastructure, and ancillary activities.

