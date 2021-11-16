Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (SOL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.36 on December 13th

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and’s previous final dividend of $0.35.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78.
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Profile
Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington H. Soul Pattinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.