Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will report $55.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.90 million to $56.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp posted sales of $59.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $225.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $225.70 million to $226.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $226.95 million, with estimates ranging from $218.10 million to $235.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

WASH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,807. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.26%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $276,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $816,200. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

