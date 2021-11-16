WazirX (WRX) Price Reaches $1.39 on Exchanges

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a market cap of $440.87 million and approximately $92.31 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00069140 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00071614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00094153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,521.15 or 1.00095199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,265.27 or 0.07054284 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 317,846,918 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

