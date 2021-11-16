WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.80. WEC Energy Group also posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on WEC. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $90.16. The stock had a trading volume of 934,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,261. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $103.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,009,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,422,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 552,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.