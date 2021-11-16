Wedbush Weighs in on Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) – Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.84). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ ELMS opened at $8.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.78. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

