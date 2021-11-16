Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 97.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,629 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 154.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 20,925.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,130. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $61.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.32.

