Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Sells 36,530,848 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 98.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 687,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,530,848 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 23.9% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $36,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.45. The stock had a trading volume of 21,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,889. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.27.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

