Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,012,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $93,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,319,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,457,000 after buying an additional 921,218 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 24.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,458,000 after buying an additional 10,372,190 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,607,000 after buying an additional 4,309,834 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,102,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,599,000 after buying an additional 726,468 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,506,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,610,000 after buying an additional 1,007,908 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

