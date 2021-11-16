Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,854,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 167,473 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.49% of Terminix Global worth $88,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the second quarter worth $1,365,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the second quarter worth $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the second quarter worth $127,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Terminix Global by 417.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 54,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Terminix Global by 11.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TMX opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terminix Global news, CEO Brett Ponton acquired 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

