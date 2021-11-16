Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $84.93 Million Stock Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,087,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 308,808 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.09% of Douglas Dynamics worth $84,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLOW. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 75,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average is $40.26. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $127.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.