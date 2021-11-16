Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $90.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,873 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 78,313 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $90,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 88.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 148,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,988,000 after purchasing an additional 69,816 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 35.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,719 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 112.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,494,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $476.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.23.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $416.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $422.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.54. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $324.34 and a one year high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

