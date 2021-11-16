Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 390,270 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,262,587 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 390,270 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.52% of First Hawaiian worth $92,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 370.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,700,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,290 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1,376.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,393,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,194,000 after acquiring an additional 750,929 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 15.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,723,000 after acquiring an additional 669,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at about $13,734,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

