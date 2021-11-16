Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $12,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.0% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.66. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.57 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

