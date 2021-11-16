WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SMWH. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,564 ($20.43) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on WH Smith from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,180 ($28.48) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,064 ($26.97).

SMWH opened at GBX 1,642 ($21.45) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,626.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,676.49. WH Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 1,322 ($17.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56. The firm has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

