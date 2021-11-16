Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives GBX 3,715.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,715.56 ($48.54).

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTB. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, October 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,640 ($47.56) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

LON:WTB traded down GBX 31 ($0.41) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,129 ($40.88). 419,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,424. The company has a market cap of £6.32 billion and a PE ratio of -22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 2,761 ($36.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,283.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,204.48.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

