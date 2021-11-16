Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Director Purchases $1,025,049.00 in Stock

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE WLL traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.83. 466,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,524. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 2.57. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $71.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.30.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 37,192 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 436.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,612 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 103,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after buying an additional 513,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WLL shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

