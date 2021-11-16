WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WidePoint had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

Shares of WidePoint stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.74. 287,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,952. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.09. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Get WidePoint alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WidePoint stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,468 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.20% of WidePoint as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.