WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WidePoint had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

Shares of WidePoint stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.74. 287,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,952. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.09. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WidePoint stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,468 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.20% of WidePoint as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

