Widercoin Reaches Market Cap of $77,916.07 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Widercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Widercoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Widercoin has a total market cap of $77,916.07 and $13,507.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Widercoin alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00067145 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00070310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00093528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,666.58 or 1.00325791 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.27 or 0.06931344 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.