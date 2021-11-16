Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys 204 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 26,106.7% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 10.5% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK stock opened at $100.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.