Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,769. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.89 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.94. The company has a market capitalization of $107.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

