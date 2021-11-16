Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Unisys by 5.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 153.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 77,370 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 573.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 26.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Unisys by 123.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UIS. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $223,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UIS stock opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.44. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

