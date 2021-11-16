Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 150 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up 1.2% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 356,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,869,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 309,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,724,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after buying an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.80.

United Rentals stock opened at $385.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.48 and a 200-day moving average of $338.35. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $207.84 and a one year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

