Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Takes Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of X. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,339,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,138,000 after buying an additional 554,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United States Steel by 98.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the second quarter worth $41,429,000. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 904.6% during the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,160,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after buying an additional 1,044,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth $25,170,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

X stock opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.