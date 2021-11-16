William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Celyad Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.02). William Blair also issued estimates for Celyad Oncology’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

CYAD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celyad Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ:CYAD opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Celyad Oncology has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $10.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

