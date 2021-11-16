WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.10. 53,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,611. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $39.75.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,747,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 87,906 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 120,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth $71,599,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 56,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 20,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.