Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) SVP Sells $117,165.51 in Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $117,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.44. 188,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,707. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.71. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Wingstop by 694.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wingstop by 5.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Wingstop by 28.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

WING has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Wingstop from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

