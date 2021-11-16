WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 17,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 379,085 shares.The stock last traded at $63.86 and had previously closed at $63.90.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 602.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,009,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,943,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,733,000 after acquiring an additional 176,109 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 8,957.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,075,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,953,000 after buying an additional 1,064,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 1,603.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,798,000 after buying an additional 1,008,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 359,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,914,000 after purchasing an additional 192,847 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

