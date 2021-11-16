WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.33

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.33 and last traded at $57.03, with a volume of 18801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.95.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average of $53.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZM. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the third quarter worth $86,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 12,613.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 13.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the third quarter worth $159,000.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

