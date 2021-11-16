Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Wolverine have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock was recently hit by its lower-than-expected sales in the third quarter and a slashed earnings view for 2021. Results partly reflected the impacts of the ongoing supply-chain disruption caused by the Vietnam factory closures and global logistic delays due to port congestions. The company's Merrell brand was the most impacted by the factory closures in Vietnam in the quarter. Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and both metrics grew year over year on strong demand for its brands, robust direct-to-consumer sales and a solid performance at stores. However, Wolverine notes that the unexpected factory closures and a volatile logistic environment dented its performance in the last few months of 2021. It expects the volatility to continue in the near term.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Shares of WWW opened at $33.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.71%.

In other news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $26,949.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,961 shares of company stock valued at $147,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

