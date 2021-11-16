Woodstock Corp Has $851,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Woodstock Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $207.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.19 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

