Woodstock Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Woodstock Corp cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,830,000 after buying an additional 28,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $66.12 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $68.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average of $60.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

