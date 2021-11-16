Woodward (WWD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Woodward stock opened at $116.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. Woodward has a 12-month low of $105.18 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

In other Woodward news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

