Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLO opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

