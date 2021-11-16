Xiotri 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,569.00 (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One Xiotri coin can currently be purchased for about $220.22 or 0.00363815 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Xiotri has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. Xiotri has a total market capitalization of $972,941.87 and $1,569.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00049507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.10 or 0.00214933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010456 BTC.

Xiotri Profile

Xiotri (XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

