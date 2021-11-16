Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $242.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The stock has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.01 and a 12-month high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.35.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

