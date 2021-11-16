Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 12.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 49.3% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 310,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,036,000 after purchasing an additional 102,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 17.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 467.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $211.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.37. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.06 and a 12 month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five Below from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.95.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

