Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPX. Bbva USA bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 32.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $50.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.25.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

