Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $14,090,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,319 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,769. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $218.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $218.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.