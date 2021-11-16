Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 466 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ciena were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,915,000 after purchasing an additional 267,539 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,141,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,821,000 after acquiring an additional 21,645 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 111.0% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 720,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,968,000 after acquiring an additional 378,870 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 908.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 42,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 37,921 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $159,311.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $108,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,669 shares of company stock worth $1,942,599. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.34. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $62.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

